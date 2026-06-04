Kurdistan political deadlock tops President Barzani-Inan talks

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Anil Bora Inan discussed efforts to resolve the Kurdistan Region’s political stalemate* and address outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad during a meeting in Erbil on Thursday.

The talks also covered relations between Turkiye, Iraq, and the Region, with a focus on trade, investment, and other areas of mutual interest. Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining close coordination on regional developments.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و باڵیۆزی تورکیا دۆخی ناوچەکە تاوتوێ دەکەنhttps://t.co/s4ZkYaLOE6 pic.twitter.com/x6OMGczjum — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) June 4, 2026

Turkiye’s peace initiative and broader Middle East developments were also reviewed, with Barzani and Inan emphasizing peaceful solutions to ongoing challenges.

Barzani and Inan last met on Oct. 21, 2025, when they examined oil exports, water resources, and political developments in Iraq. At the time, they welcomed the resumption of Kurdistan Region crude exports through Turkiye after more than two years of suspension and highlighted opportunities to expand commercial and energy ties.

* Political disagreements between the two main Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), have stalled government formation since the October 2024 elections, in which the KDP won 39 seats and the PUK secured 23 in the 100-member parliament. Lawmakers briefly convened on December 3 but failed to elect a speaker or move forward with cabinet formation, leaving the legislature at a standstill.

Read more: Kurdistan Region’s political deadlock: Impact and perils