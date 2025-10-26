Kurdistan launches $100M agribusiness project to boost economy

Shafaq News – Erbil

A $100 million agribusiness complex was launched in Erbil on Sunday, aimed at boosting food security and expanding private investment in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani attended the opening of the Megal project, which spans 366 dunams, noting that the facility will create over 1,000 jobs, as part of the government’s commitment to supporting private initiatives that strengthen the Region’s economic base.

I'm pleased to inaugurate the Megal agriculture and livestock project in Erbil — a $100 million investment creating over 1,000 jobs.Built entirely by local hands, it will strengthen food security and enhance the quality and health standards of local livestock products. pic.twitter.com/Sl80r9Ed2n — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) October 26, 2025

The project integrates livestock breeding, feed production, and food processing under continuous health supervision to ensure high safety standards.