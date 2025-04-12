Kurdistan and Iran discuss regional developments at Antalya Forum

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held talks with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, the meeting discussed strengthening cooperation between Tehran and Erbil.

Barzani arrived in Turkiye on Friday to attend the fourth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. During the event, he also held separate meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syrian transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

The Antalya forum brings together global leaders, diplomats, and policymakers for dialogue on pressing international issues and regional cooperation.