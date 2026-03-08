Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga fire at suspected drone in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Peshmerga forces opened fire on a suspected aerial object approaching the headquarters of the 70 Forces headquarters in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, after a wave of drone attacks on military and diplomatic sites in the city, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The object did not strike the headquarters or cause material damage or casualties, while authorities continue to verify the incident’s nature and circumstances.

According to separate sources, Al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil experienced 15 drone attacks over the past 24 hours, including six in Al-Sulaymaniyah. Another strike hit the Zarkwezila area near Al-Sulaymaniyah, killing a Peshmerga member and injuring another, while a separate attack targeting Erbil International Airport killed a security personnel.

The incident follows overnight drone attacks in Al-Sulaymaniyah. In a statement, the Kurdistan Region’s Asayish said four drones struck the “70 Forces” headquarters in two consecutive attacks, while two others targeted areas near the UN headquarters and the Turkish consulate.