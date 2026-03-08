UN: No damage to facilities after drones strike Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The United Nations in Iraq confirmed on Sunday that its facilities were not affected by recent drone attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province, adding that operations across the country continue without disruption.

On X, the organization clarified that references to a UN compound in the city “relate to a former UN location that is no longer in use.”

The United Nations would like to clarify that no UN offices have been impacted by recent security incidents in Sulaymaniyah. Media reports referencing a UN compound relate to a former UN location that is no longer in use. The United Nations remains present and fully operational… — United Nations Iraq (@UNIraq) March 8, 2026

Earlier, security sources told Shafaq News that six drones targeted the Peshmerga Unit 70 headquarters and nearby areas close to a UN-linked location and the Turkish consulate in Al-Sulaymaniyah. No casualties were recorded.

The Kurdistan Region has recently faced heightened security tensions, with strategic locations —including Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport— repeatedly targeted by rockets and drones amid the ongoing confrontation involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

