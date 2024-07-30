Kurdistan President and Turkish FM emphasize cooperation and relations expansion

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony for Iran’s newly elected president in Tehran.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, President Barzani and Fidan discussed the “mutual desire to broaden cooperation and strengthen ties between Turkiye, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region across all sectors.” They also addressed recent regional developments and various issues of common interest.

President Barzani arrived in Tehran earlier on Tuesday accompanied by a high-level delegation to attend the inauguration of Iran’s newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian.