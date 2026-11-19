Shafaq News- Erbil

The Union of Islamic Scholars in the Kurdistan Region has declared Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) forbidden under Islamic law, accusing the video game of promoting violence, drug use, and immoral behavior.

In a statement on Thursday, the Union's spokesperson, Abdullah Sherkawy, warned that the game's content could negatively affect young people, families, and their financial well-being. He added that playing the game, engaging with its content, and spending money on it were all "forbidden and impermissible under Islamic law."

Urging relevant authorities to take action against websites, applications, and video games that encourage harmful behavior among young people and threaten family stability, he called on parents to prevent their children from playing the game.

GTA 6 was officially released earlier today, attracting widespread attention worldwide and setting sales records. The open-world action game features crime, police pursuits, and missions in a virtual setting.