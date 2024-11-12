Kurdish leader Barzani hails late Danielle Mitterrand’s support for Kurdish cause

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani praised the late Danielle Mitterrand, wife of former French President François Mitterrand, for her enduring support of the Kurdish cause.

In remarks delivered, on Tuesday, at a ceremony marking the centennial of Mitterrand’s birth, Barzani commemorated the woman known to Kurds as the “Mother of Kurds” for her empathy and solidarity.

“Danielle Mitterrand was deeply aware of the suffering of the Kurdish people and was the first European woman I saw shed tears for Kurdistan,” Barzani said, adding that her compassion left a lasting impact on him.

Barzani recounted that Mitterrand, despite narrowly surviving an assassination attempt by the Ba’ath regime during her post-uprising visit to the Kurdistan Region, went on to complete her itinerary, including a visit to Halabja.

“Danielle Mitterrand’s dedication to the Kurdish cause and her efforts in international forums earned her immense respect. What we offer her in gratitude feels insufficient for her legacy,” he concluded.

According to Danielle Mitterrand Fondation, the former first lady “supported a lot the Kurdish people. She managed to raise awareness amongst the International Community about the human rights violations in Kurdistan.”