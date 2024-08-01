Kurdish PM condemns assassination of Haniyeh's Hamas in Tehran

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, who was killed in a missile strike in Tehran.

"I condemn the killing of Ismail Haniyeh and denounce any provocative attempt to destabilize the region." PM Barzani posted on X.

Adding, "I urge all parties to de-escalate the recent tensions and engage in serious dialogue to restore regional stability. The region cannot endure more uncertainty."

In his turn, the President of the Kurdistan Region condemned, on Wednesday, the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, calling it a threat to regional security and stability.

The presidency stated, "We condemn the targeting of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau, who was a guest in Tehran. We view this grave development with deep concern."

The statement added, "The escalation of the situation threatens the safety and stability of the entire region and could lead to worse consequences."