Jordan's PM and Finland's FM condemn Iran's attack on Erbil at a meeting with Kurdish PM

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the 54th World Economic Forum, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani had diplomatic talks with Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasneh, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

The discussions covered various issues, such as the recent missile assaults on Erbil and ways to enhance relations.

The Jordanian Prime Minister condemned Iran's missile attack on Erbil, noting that such an action violated Iraqi sovereignty.

The two leaders also discussed ways to boost ties between the Kurdistan Region and Jordan, mainly concerning investments and trade deals.

In a separate discussion with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, both leaders condemned the Iranian bombing and discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations.

Barzani also met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

The talks also touched upon Iraq's current situation and the surrounding area, stressing efforts to strengthen cooperation. Plans were announced for a delegation of Qatari investors and business owners to visit the Kurdistan Region soon.