Komala blames Tehran for missile strike on Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, an opposition group based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, announced Wednesday that its headquarters in the Alana Valley were struck by two missiles late Tuesday, accusing Tehran of carrying out the attack.

In an official statement, the group said Iran has targeted its bases and headquarters with more than 82 missiles and drones since the escalation of the regional conflict between Tehran and both the United States and Israel on February 28.

The KRG recorded 809 drone and missile attacks across the Region between February 20 and April 20, 2026, killing 20 people and injuring 123 others. Attacks on Iranian Kurdish opposition camps continued after that date, with Shafaq News documenting at least 15 further incidents. At the same time, strikes on US positions in Iraq largely ceased following the US-Iran ceasefire reached on April 8.

Baghdad and Erbil are preparing a joint delegation to Tehran under an existing bilateral security committee to address the cross-border strikes, though no date has been announced.