Iraq’s Elections: KDP dominates in Kurdish provinces

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) secured more than 1.09 million votes nationwide in Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections, according to figures from the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and party tallies.

The result places the KDP once again as the largest Kurdish party and one of Iraq’s biggest vote-winners, broadly consistent with its strong performance in the 2021 elections.

In Duhok, voter turnout reached 77.61%. The province holds 12 parliamentary seats, including three for women and one minority seat. The KDP won 413,890 votes and secured nine seats, replicating its dominance from 2021. The Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) received 72,986 votes and maintained two seats, while the Christian quota seat went to Sami Oshana Korkis Anouya, who obtained 22,838 votes.

Al-Sulaymaniyah recorded a turnout of 60.47% across 18 seats, including five reserved for women. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) led the province with 241,143 votes and eight seats, improving on its more fragmented 2021 showing. The National Stance Movement won 75,375 votes and three seats in its first participation.

The New Generation Movement received 69,781 votes and secured two seats, a decline from its notable breakthrough in 2021. The KDP won 68,834 votes and two seats, while the KIU followed with 65,312 votes and two seats. The Kurdistan Justice Group obtained 34,563 votes and one seat.

In Erbil, turnout reached 71.82%. The province holds 16 seats, including four for women and one minority seat. The KDP received 369,724 votes and secured nine seats, close to its 2021 tally. The PUK won 97,411 votes and three seats, reflecting continuity with its limited presence in previous cycles. The National Stance Movement gained 63,298 votes and two seats, while the New Generation Movement won 38,921 votes and one seat. The Christian quota seat went to Caldo Ramzi Shabu Ogna with 18,517 votes.