Iraq PM-designate faces backlash over constitutional gaps

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The government program of Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi overlooked key constitutional provisions on disputed territories and Kurdish rights, a Kurdish official told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Fahmi Burhan, head of the General Board for Kurdistani Areas Outside the Region, noted that the absence of Article 140 from the program reflects broader political gaps, arguing that Kurdish political divisions contributed to the issue.

Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution sets out a process to resolve the status of disputed territories through normalization, a census, and a referendum. The provision remains largely unimplemented for years despite repeated political calls for resolution.

“Kurdish political forces did not oppose the nomination of al-Zaidi and, in some cases, were quick to extend congratulatory messages,” Burhan added, framing their moves as significant indicators of the absence of Kurdish priorities.

He further warned that the government platform will effectively shape relations between Baghdad and Erbil over the coming four years, urging Kurdish parties to unify their positions on territorial disputes and constitutional rights.

Al-Zaidi submitted a 14-point government program to Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi on May 7 ahead of a planned parliamentary confidence vote next week.

Read more: Ali al-Zaidi named Iraq's prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead