Global Coalition downs booby-trapped drone near Erbil International Airport

Shafaq News- Erbil

US-led Coalition air defenses intercepted a booby-trapped drone targeting Erbil International Airport on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News, amid ongoing attacks across the Kurdistan Region since early morning.

The source said the drone was detected and destroyed before reaching the airport, with no casualties or material damage recorded.

Since the start of the US–Israeli war on Iran on Feb. 28, the Kurdistan Region has experienced repeated rocket and drone strikes targeting sites including the Harir military base, Erbil International Airport, and facilities linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw indicated that nearly 300 air and missile strikes have hit the city and surrounding areas during that period.

Read more: Between war and neutrality: Kurdistan navigates US-Iran confrontation