Air defenses intercept third drone attack near Erbil Airport
2026-03-24T00:38:08+00:00
Shafaq News- Erbil
The Global Coalition's air defense systems intercepted a drone attack near Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday, marking the third such incident within 24 hours.
A security source told Shafaq News that the drone was detected and brought down before reaching its intended target, without causing casualties or damage.
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