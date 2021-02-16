Kurdistan re-opens Erbil international airport

Shafaq News / Erbil Airport administration in Kurdistan Region announced today, Tuesday, that Erbil international airport retuned to work.

The airport administration said in a statement: "Erbil International Airport re-opened today at 12:00 p.m. noon, and all flights and air traffic have resumed regularly."

Earlier today, The director of Erbil International Airport, Ahmed Hoshyar, confirmed that flights will remain suspended, following the rocket attack that targeted the region's capital.

the rocket attack in northern Iraq on Monday killed a civilian contractor and injured a U.S. service member and 8 other civilian contractors, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year.

International and national parties condemned the attack.

The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, strongly condemned the "terrorist" attack calling on the UN Security Council and the United Nations to take the risks of this attack seriously and work to end the dangers that threaten the Kurdistan Region by helping the federal government implement the Iraqi constitution, especially Article 140.

The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, said in a tweet, "I condemn in the strongest terms tonight's rocket attacks on Erbil. I urge all Kurdistanis to remain calm. I have instructed security services to start a full investigation and spoke with PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on ways to cooperate and identify the outlaws behind this terror attack."

For his part, the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, described the attack as a dangerous escalation, adding, "targeting Erbil, which caused casualties, represents a dangerous escalation and a criminal terrorist act targeting national efforts to protect the country's security and the safety of citizens. We have no choice but to enhance our efforts to root out the terrorism forces and the attempts to plunge the country into Chaos."

“We deplore the deadly rocket attack on Erbil. Such heinous, reckless acts pose grave threats to stability. Iraq must be shielded from (external) rivalries. We call for restraint and for close Baghdad-Erbil collaboration to bring culprits to justice.” UNAMI said.

The British Ambassador to Baghdad, Stephen Hickey said, "Strongly condemn the attack on the city of Erbil and Coalition forces last night. I extend my condolences to the family of the civilian contractor who was killed. Those responsible must be held to account and we will support Masrour Barzani and Mustafa Al-Kadhimi as they investigate."