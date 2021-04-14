Erbil Airport was attacked with a drone, Official

Shafaq News / the former Iraqi foreign minister, Kurdistan Democratic Party member Hoshyar Zebari said Erbil International Airport was attacked with armed drone.

“Tonight there was yet another terrorist rocket - drone attack on Erbil airport to undermine the security of Iraqi Kurdistan. It seems the same militia who targeted the airport two months ago are at it again. This is a clear and dangerous escalation.” Zebari said on Twitter.

The local authorities shut down Erbil International Airport following the missile strikes.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a force of Asayish and the police are now present in the vicinity of the airport, amid tight security.

Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism forces announced on Wednesday evening that a rocket attack targeted Erbil International Airport, without giving any further details.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that they saw a plume of smoke rising from the cargo section inside the airport.

It’s noteworthy that Erbil International Airport was targeted by several missiles in mid-February, killing a civilian contractor and wounding five others and an American soldier.

At that time, Saraya Awliya al-Dam”, Arabic for “Guardians of Blood Brigades” announced its responsibility for the attack saying it is targeting the “American occupation.”