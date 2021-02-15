Security Forces shut down Erbil International Airport

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region's security authorities closed Erbil International Airport after being struck by a serial-rocket attack earlier today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the security forces cordoned off the airport's vicinity with helicopters roaming its airspace in circles.

The Counter-terrorism services announced earlier today, Monday, that three rockets landed inside and near Erbil International Airport.

According to a brief statement of the CTS posted on Facebook, two rockets landed inside Erbil International Airport, while a third landed outside the airport, without providing further information.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that a missile fell on the wall of the Naz City complex, formerly Zakaria’s apartments, and injured two people.