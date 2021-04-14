Missile strikes target Erbil International Airport

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism forces announced on Wednesday that a missile attack targeted Erbil International Airport, without giving any further details.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that fire broke out in the cargo section inside the airport.

It’s noteworthy that Erbil International Airport was targeted by several missiles in mid-February, killing a civilian contractor and wounding five others and an American soldier.

At that time, Saraya Awliya al-Dam”, Arabic for “Guardians of Blood Brigades” announced its responsibility for the attack saying it is targeting the “American occupation.”