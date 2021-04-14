Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Missile strikes target Erbil International Airport

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-14T19:36:18+0000
Missile strikes target Erbil International Airport

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism forces announced on Wednesday that a missile attack targeted Erbil International Airport, without giving any further details.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that fire broke out in the cargo section inside the airport.

It’s noteworthy that Erbil International Airport was targeted by several missiles in mid-February, killing a civilian contractor and wounding five others and an American soldier.

At that time, Saraya Awliya al-Dam”, Arabic for “Guardians of Blood Brigades” announced its responsibility for the attack saying it is targeting the “American occupation.”

related

Security Forces shut down Erbil International Airport

Date: 2021-02-15 19:54:27
Security Forces shut down Erbil International Airport

Kurdistan re-opens Erbil international airport

Date: 2021-02-16 10:04:01
Kurdistan re-opens Erbil international airport

Kurdistan: to keep PKK –Turkey conflicts away

Date: 2020-08-11 20:29:18
Kurdistan: to keep PKK –Turkey conflicts away

COVID-19: 58 new cases and one mortality in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-01-24 13:32:18
COVID-19: 58 new cases and one mortality in Kurdistan today

Nechirvan Barzani urges to reform Peshmerga Ministry and the establishment of a non-partisan force

Date: 2019-11-12 11:13:51
Nechirvan Barzani urges to reform Peshmerga Ministry and the establishment of a non-partisan force

Kurdistan’s President calls Iraqis not to remain silent, condemns Ain Al-Assad Airbase

Date: 2021-03-03 19:59:00
Kurdistan’s President calls Iraqis not to remain silent, condemns Ain Al-Assad Airbase

The federal police declare about Kirkuk road

Date: 2020-07-28 16:37:57
The federal police declare about Kirkuk road

Covid-19: A health center director dies in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-18 20:29:36
Covid-19: A health center director dies in Erbil