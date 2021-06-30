KRG rejects claims that U.S. aircraft that targeted the PMF took off from Erbil airport

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-30T07:09:02+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government rejected on Wednesday an official's statements claiming that the U.S. aircraft that targeted al-Hashd al-Shaabi took off from Erbil International Airport. The spokesman for the regional government, Gotiar Adel, said in a statement, "The so-called Ahmed al-Maksousi, an official in the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades militia, stated that the U.S. aircraft that targeted the militias took off from Erbil International Airport." "We reject these baseless allegations. Truth is the opposite of what he has claimed. The attacks that targeted Erbil were carried out by outlaw militias, and what this person claimed has very bad indications." The spokesman for the regional government also added, "Al-Maksousi's allegations prove, with conclusive evidence, that the parties to which al-Maksousi belongs will be responsible for any possible attacks that could affect Erbil. What he claimed is nothing but a pre-made scenario to attack Erbil."

