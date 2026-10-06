Germany seeks stronger ties with Kurdistan Region

Germany seeks stronger ties with Kurdistan Region
2026-10-06T10:04:16+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Germany wants to strengthen relations and expand cooperation with the Kurdistan Region, its new consul general, Christian Olfke, told Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil on Tuesday, according to the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Barzani thanked Germany for its continued support, particularly in the fight against ISIS, as well as for its political and humanitarian assistance to the Kurdistan Region.

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