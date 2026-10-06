Germany seeks stronger ties with Kurdistan Region
Shafaq News- Erbil
Germany wants to strengthen relations and expand cooperation with the Kurdistan Region, its new consul general, Christian Olfke, told Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil on Tuesday, according to the Kurdistan Region Presidency.
Barzani thanked Germany for its continued support, particularly in the fight against ISIS, as well as for its political and humanitarian assistance to the Kurdistan Region.
سەرۆکی هەرێمی کوردستان پێشوازی لە کونسوڵی گشتیی نوێی ئەڵمانیا دەکات https://t.co/JXlqSRxBvm https://t.co/rdeiVA9Tly— Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) October 6, 2026