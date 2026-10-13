Shafaq News- Erbil

Syrian Foreign Ministry adviser Najib Ghadbian on Tuesday praised Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani’s encouraging outlook on the “new” Syria, describing cooperation with the KRI as a gateway to stronger relations between Damascus and Baghdad.

Speaking to Shafaq News on the sidelines of the Middle East Research Institute’s MERI Forum 2026 in Erbil, Ghadbian thanked Barzani and highlighted the KRI’s role in sheltering large numbers of Syrian refugees during the war. Damascus is seeking closer coordination with Iraq, including the KRI, on refugee returns, reconstruction, and economic cooperation, he added.

Syria, Ghadbian said, had undergone sweeping political changes and adopted new policies toward domestic communities and neighboring countries. Despite sanctions relief, the country still faces major financial and reconstruction challenges, as well as difficult conditions for displaced people.

He also highlighted investment and reconstruction opportunities in Syria, expressing interest in drawing on companies and expertise in the KRI. Damascus plans to expand diplomatic relations, potentially opening a new embassy and consulates “where needed,” although financial difficulties and political reorganization remain immediate priorities.

On October 12, Barzani met Syrian presidential adviser Mazloum Abdi in Erbil to discuss developments in Syria and Kurdish rights, according to the Kurdistan Region Presidency. During an August 3 visit to Damascus, Barzani and Syrian transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa also discussed expanding cooperation, particularly economic ties, and strengthening security and stability.