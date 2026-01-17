Kurdish President, US envoy discuss Syria developments

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received the US special envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, on Saturday, with talks focusing on the situation in Syria and recent military and political developments, according to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency.

The discussions come as tensions have escalated in Aleppo since December 2025 between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), leaving at least 24 people dead and around 129 wounded, according to the city’s Health Directorate.

The statement said both sides agreed that military solutions would not resolve the Syrian crisis, stressing the need for dialogue and understanding among all parties to achieve peace and stability.

Barrack and his accompanying delegation praised Barzani’s diplomatic role and the Kurdistan Region’s efforts to mediate between parties, de-escalate tensions, and prevent further escalation.

President Barzani, for his part, expressed appreciation for the United States’ role in addressing regional challenges, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the rights of the Kurdish people and all components in Syria’s future.

The talks also covered the broader implications of resolving the Syrian conflict for regional security and stability, as well as Kurdistan Region–US relations and recent developments across the Middle East.

Earlier, Barzani discussed steps to ease tensions in Syria and advance dialogue during separate talks with Syrian Kurdish leaders Mazloum Abdi, commander of the SDF, and Mohammad Ismail, head of the Kurdish National Council in Syria (ENKS).