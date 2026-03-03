Explosions reported at Harir military base in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Two large explosions were heard late Tuesday at the Harir military base in Erbil, according to a local source.

The source said residents in the surrounding area reported hearing the blasts, indicating that the base had come under attack. No further details were immediately available regarding the nature of the explosions or whether there were any casualties or material damage.

Erbil has witnessed repeated rocket fire and drone attacks in recent days targeting the Harir base as well as Erbil International Airport.