Rocket attack targets Harir base near Erbil

Shafaq News/ Two separate attacks targeted a US air base and a US consulate in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, on Monday evening.

The first attack targeted the Harir air base, which is located about 15 kilometers from Erbil. The base is used by US and Iraqi forces.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the base was attacked by rockets and drones. The source said that the damage was not yet clear.

The second attack targeted the US consulate in Erbil. A local source told Shafaq News Agency that the consulate was attacked by several drones. The source said that six explosions were heard, and that the alarm sirens were activated at the consulate building.

The Iraqi military and security forces have not yet commented on either attack.

It is unclear who is responsible for the attacks. However, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have a history of targeting US interests in the country particularly since the eruption of the Hamas-Israel war on Oct 7.