Erdogan to attend Nowruz celebrations in Istanbul

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to take part in Nowruz celebrations in Istanbul, a move seen by observers as politically significant amid ongoing debates over the Kurdish issue.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, ruling AK Party spokesman Omer Celik announced that the event would begin at 3:00 p.m. (12:00 p.m GMT). on March 21, with Erdogan in attendance. "Nowruz is a festival that conveys a message of brotherhood from the Turkic world to the East, Mesopotamia, and the Balkans," he said, inviting the public to join the celebrations.

Erdogan’s unexpected decision to participate has fueled speculation about potential political messages he may deliver. Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli described the president's presence as "an important and valuable step" in a statement posted on his party's official account on Thursday evening.

Nowruz is a significant cultural event in Turkey, particularly among the Kurdish population. The Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) is known for organizing large-scale Nowruz celebrations annually across various cities and towns.