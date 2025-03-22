Nowruz 2025: Optimism for a New Political Era

Shafaq News/ Kurds across Iraq and Syria celebrated the Nowruz this week, a centuries-old tradition marking the arrival of spring and symbolizing renewal.

ABC News reported that this year's celebrations reflect a pivotal turning point for the Kurdish people. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) recently signed a ceasefire agreement and committed to eventually merging with the Syrian army. Additionally, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkiye, declared a ceasefire in response to calls from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan, urging members to lay down their arms.

In Akre, Kurdistan Region, over 88,000 people gathered to celebrate. Volunteers climbed the town's steep hills, carrying flaming torches that illuminated the mountainsides, creating a stunning visual spectacle. Traditional Kurdish music, folk dances, and vibrant displays filled the air, underscoring the deep cultural pride and unity of the Kurdish people

Hozan Jalil, a Kurdish man who traveled from Batman in Turkiye, to Akre shared with ABC News his cautious optimism about the peace process. "I hope it won’t end in regret, and that our Kurdish people won’t be deceived or cheated," he said, adding that for him, this year's celebration symbolizes "the point of achieving freedom for all Kurdish people."

The Nowruz festivities also extended beyond Iraq. In Syria, the event was publicly celebrated by the Kurdish community in Damascus for the first time in over a decade, following the fall of former President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime. Kurds gathered in Shamdeen Square, waving Kurdish flags alongside Syria’s new three-starred flag. Yet, despite the festive atmosphere, many remain cautious about the future, particularly in light of the new temporary constitution, which promises equality but does not explicitly recognize Kurdish rights, the report noted.

In Turkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated in the Nowruz celebration in Istanbul on March 21, 2025. During the event, he delivered a speech emphasizing the significance of Nowruz as a day of unity and brotherhood. He also highlighted its cultural and political importance, calling for solidarity among the Turkish people.