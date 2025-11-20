Erbil zoo earns Iraq’s 1st international wildlife membership

Shafaq News – Erbil

Erbil Zoo became the first facility in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to join the World Association of Zoos, securing international membership that includes 45 countries and more than 75 parks worldwide.

Adel Salman, the zoo’s director general, told Shafaq News on Thursday that the recognition came after the park upgraded its enclosures to global standards, expanded its collection of rare species, and maintained continuous development and visitor access.

Among the newest additions is the mountain zebra, brought from Africa in what Salman said is the first introduction of the species to Iraq and Kurdistan.