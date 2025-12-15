Education director resigns over Al-Sulaymaniyah governor’s school order

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The decision to keep schools open during last week’s floods came under direct instruction from the Al-Sulaymaniyah governor, according to Abdullah Hama Kaka, Chamchamal’s resigning education director.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Hama Kaka stated that his resignation, submitted a day earlier, was voluntary and intended to shield the education sector from accusations of “negligence over the failure” to suspend classes during the severe weather.

He explained that education officials had recommended closing schools ahead of the storm, and on the night of December 8, 2025, the General Directorate held extended talks with the governor, who ultimately rejected the proposal.

The directorate, Hama Kaka added, then relayed the governor’s refusal to Chamchamal authorities, clarifying that district education offices lacked authority to declare holidays without provincial approval.

Stressing that schools took all available precautions, he confirmed that no injuries were recorded among the district’s 55,000 students.

Several senior local officials in Chamchamal submitted their resignations on Sunday after flash floods caused widespread damage, fatalities, and injuries.

In response to the floods, the Kurdish government formed investigative and damage-assessment committees, took legal and administrative measures against multiple officials, and began distributing aid and compensation to affected families.

