Due to Tigris turbidity: All water plants shut in Iraq's Nineveh

Shafaq News – Nineveh

All water-production facilities in Nineveh were temporarily shut down on Wednesday after a surge in turbidity in the Tigris River caused by upstream flooding.

The province's Water Director Muayyad Sadiq told Shafaq News that the suspension is a protective measure to prevent damage to pumps and filtration systems, which cannot operate when sediment levels exceed technical limits.

Production will resume once turbidity returns to levels the treatment plants can safely process, he confirmed.

Heavy rainfall in parts of the Kurdistan Region also triggered flooding in recent hours, cutting several external roads across multiple provinces. Local sources told Shafaq News on Tuesday that floods severed the Baghdad–Kirkuk road near Tuz Khurmatu in Saladin province.

The Kirkuk Water Resources Directorate said that rainfall recorded over the previous 24 hours had sharply increased, raising the risk of further flooding and higher water levels in valleys and waterways.

