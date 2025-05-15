Duhok: Turkish strikes hit PKK sites post-dissolution

Shafaq News/ The Turkish military carried out eight air and artillery strikes in northern Duhok's Al-Amadiyah district, targeting areas near the Matin (Matina) and Gara mountains, a US-based conflict monitor reported on Thursday.

“These operations were launched despite the PKK’s official announcement ending its armed activities,” Kamaran Othman, a representative of the Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT), told Shafaq News Agency.

Turkish drones reportedly continued to fly over several areas of the Kurdistan Region, particularly around Qandil and Khwakurk mountains, long known as PKK strongholds.

Speaking at a press conference, Duhok Governor Ali Tatar revealed that nearly one-third of the province's villages have been destroyed and depopulated due to the protracted conflict between the PKK and the Turkish military.

“The primary reason residents haven’t returned to their villages is the PKK’s ongoing military presence and policies,” Tatar said, adding that some citizens have been displaced from their homes for more than 38 years.

He urged PKK fighters to withdraw from villages and mountain areas to allow displaced residents to return and resume normal life. “This is both a humanitarian and developmental priority,” the governor stated.

Tatar welcomed any moves toward a ceasefire and lasting peace, reaffirming Duhok’s support for a political resolution between Ankara and the PKK. “The province has already begun reconstruction projects in conflict-hit areas, including the paving of Balind Valley Road connecting to Nerwa-Rikan,” he said, noting that other areas such as Doski Zor and parts of Rikan remain pending reconstruction due to ongoing security concerns.

Meanwhile, a Turkish Defense Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that the military would continue operations in former PKK zones, adding that Turkiye is coordinating with neighboring countries to establish a joint mechanism for disarmament and the handover of PKK weapons.