Regional coordination: Turkiye plans PKK disarmament mechanism

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Turkish Defense Ministry vowed to press ahead with military operations against PKK militants, days after the group declared its dissolution and urged its fighters to disarm after decades of insurgency.

“The relevant government institutions are working with regional counterparts to establish a coordinated mechanism for the group’s disarmament,” a ministry spokesperson clarified, outlining ongoing efforts that include "ground search operations" and the detection and destruction of caves, hideouts, mines, and improvised explosive devices.

Meanwhile, a defense ministry source said that nothing has changed operationally for Turkish forces. “Although the PKK has decided to dissolve, we must remain vigilant.”

He clarified that “If the disbandment is implemented in practical terms, we will resume clearance operations without launching full-scale offensives,” confirming that Turkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) will lead the monitoring of the disarmament process, in coordination with security forces in Iraq and Syria.

“The Turkish Armed Forces cannot carry out this mission in foreign territories,” he explained, adding, “We will provide support when necessary. Our military presence in the region will continue until security is assured.”

The PKK’s announcement came in response to a February appeal by its imprisoned founder, Abdullah Ocalan, who called on the group to dissolve and abandon armed struggle.