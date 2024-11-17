Census countdown, Kurdistan enacts curfew with limited exceptions

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Director General of the Ministry of Interior’s Chief of Staff in the Kurdistan Region, Hayman Mirani confirmed that measures have been taken to enforce a curfew across the Kurdistan Region during the population census, with exceptions taken into consideration.

In a press conference attended by Shafaq News, Mirani stated, "Today, we held a meeting to discuss the procedures for ensuring the success of the population census in Iraq," demanding citizens to remain in their homes during the census days and for residents of disputed areas to be present in their original regions.

"Independent administrations have been granted authority to enforce the curfew. Exceptions have been made for journalists, who will be allowed to move and cover the census, as well as for bakeries, airports, healthcare facilities, border crossings, and UN agencies," he continued.

Mirani clarified that "the curfew applies to Iraqis only, not foreigners," noting that "movement for foreigners will be restricted."

Today marked the beginning of the first stage of the population census in al-Sulaymaniyah. This stage in the province remains for 3 days and includes collecting personal information for each family, including the number of members, their ages, and basic data.

The census, scheduled for November 20-21, marks Iraq's first nationwide count since 1997. It aims to provide a comprehensive population assessment, including data from the Kurdistan Region and disputed regions. In 2022, Iraq's Ministry of Planning estimated the country’s population at over 42 million.