Journalists face obstacles in Baghdad on the first day of curfew for population census

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday morning, some journalists reportedly encountered challenges amid security measures in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, despite the calm atmosphere, marking the first day of the curfew designated for the population census.

Shafaq News agency’s camera captured scenes of peace that enveloped Baghdad's streets, coinciding with the heightened security measures enforced by security forces to ensure the smooth execution of the process.

However, Shafaq News’ correspondent reported that some security officers were uncooperative with journalists, hindering their movement and photography in areas such as Al-Tahrir Square, Karrada, and Shorja in central Baghdad.

He also noted that some officers did not recognize the official IDs issued by the Higher Security Committee for the General Population Census or the Media and Communications Authority, dismissing them as mere "paper documents," which led to criticism from journalists on the ground.

According to an official statement, the Higher Security Committee for the 2024 Population and Housing Census confirmed that the movement of all authorized personnel during the curfew, carrying badges issued by the Higher Committee for the Census and the Media and Communications Authority, would be facilitated. It also reaffirmed its commitment to addressing all humanitarian cases.

In a televised address, on Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced the initiation of the national population census to complete the priorities of the government program, aiming to shape economic and social development using modern, scientific methods, addressing information gaps in planning, service delivery, and national decision-making.

Notably, the census, scheduled for November 20-21, will provide Iraq with its first accurate and comprehensive population data in decades. The last nationwide census was conducted in 1987, while the most recent one in 1997 excluded the Kurdistan Region. Current estimates place Iraq's population at around 43 million.

Available in Arabic, Kurdish, and English, the census form will feature 70 questions covering religion, health, education, labor, and economic activity. However, questions regarding an individual's ethnicity, language spoken at home, and ancestry have been excluded.

The initial results will be announced within 24 hours, with the final figures expected to be released within three months.