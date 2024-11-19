Iraq begins nationwide curfew for census operations

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi authorities announced evening the commencement of a nationwide curfew across all provinces as part of preparations for the general population census set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

The curfew began at exactly 12:00 midnight in all Iraqi provinces, with checkpoints and city entrances and exits fully closed.

This measure is part of a comprehensive government plan aimed at facilitating the census process and ensuring its smooth conduct while minimizing unnecessary travel during this period.

Yesterday, Iraq’s High-Security Committee for the Population Census announced that a curfew will run “from midnight on November 19-20 to midnight on November 21-22, covering the Kurdistan Region.”

Exceptions had been made to statistical Offices in Baghdad and across all provinces, enumerators, subdistrict and village heads and their assistants, supervisors, monitors, authorized journalists, and media personnel with badges from the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission, as well as bakeries, airports, border crossings, and UN agencies.