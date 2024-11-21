When will Iraq end the census curfew?

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq's Higher Security Committee for the General Population and Housing Census issued a clarification on the end of the curfew during the census process.

The curfew, which began at midnight Tuesday, remains in effect to ensure accurate census results. Launched on November 20, the census is expected to document Iraq’s population at around 44.42 million, with projections of reaching 50.06 million by 2029.

The committee's spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Miqdad Miri, stated, "A final decision on lifting the curfew has not been made yet."

He added, "The decision depends on the Ministry of Planning's assessment…The public will be informed of the final decision after 10 PM today."