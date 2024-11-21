Iraqi authorities lift census curfew, restrict inter-province movement

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities decided Thursday evening to lift the curfew, imposed since midnight Wednesday, for the national population census.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "The curfew was lifted in Baghdad and all provinces, but movement between provinces remains restricted."

Earlier today, the Higher Security Committee for the General Population and Housing Census announced that the curfew in provinces will be lifted starting at midnight on November 21-22, while the inter-province curfew will remain in effect on Friday, November 22, to complete the process.