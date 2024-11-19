Kurdistan Region suspends passenger movement at Ibrahim al-Khalil crossing for 48 hours

Shafaq News/Passenger movement will stop for 48 hours starting from midnight, as part of the general population census procedures in Iraq, responsible source at the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing, in Duhok province, with Turkey reported.

The source told Shafaq News that this measure does not affect commercial activities, as “the movement of commercial trucks through the crossing will continue normally without any interruptions."

These measures are part of a comprehensive government plan aimed at facilitating the census process and ensuring its smooth conduct while minimizing unnecessary travel during this period.

Yesterday, Iraq’s High-Security Committee for the Population Census announced that a curfew will run “from midnight on November 19-20 to midnight on November 21-22, covering the Kurdistan Region.”

Exceptions had been made to statistical Offices in Baghdad and across all provinces, enumerators, subdistrict and village heads and their assistants, supervisors, monitors, authorized journalists, and media personnel with badges from the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission, as well as bakeries, airports, border crossings, and UN agencies.