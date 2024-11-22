Kurdistan’s Duhok to complete population census by midnight

Shafaq News/ The population census process in Duhok, Kurdistan Region, is nearing completion, the head of the province's Statistics Directorate, Jiavan Abdul-Razzaq, announced on Friday.

Abdul-Razzaq told Shafaq News, "The process is nearly complete and will finish tonight," adding, "No citizen has been excluded from registration."

Regarding families not yet visited by census teams, the official urged citizens to "call hotline 567" but advised them to "check if enumerators are in their area before calling," due to high demand.

On technical issues, the province's Statistics Directorate explained, “Most issues with the census tablets have been resolved, with malfunctioning devices replaced…The remaining areas are in central Duhok, and the process is expected to conclude by midnight.”

Iraq's population census process, which started on November 20, will conclude tonight. This census marks the first such undertaking since 1987, when all provinces participated. A census in 1997 excluded the Kurdistan Region. For decades, Iraq relied on unofficial estimates from research centers, with the Planning Ministry estimating the population at over 42 million in 2022.