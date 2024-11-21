Forgotten by the census: Delays spark concern in Duhok’s Rezgari Complex

Shafaq News/ The population census at Rezgari Complex in Kurdistan Region's Duhok, home to over 650 Gypsy families, faces significant delays due to technical issues and inadequate resources, sparking concerns among its residents.

“Only 150 out of 650 families have been registered since the process began yesterday morning,” Younis Taher, the complex’s chief, revealed on Thursday.

“Initially, the field census team consisted of just two members, with two more added later, but progress remains sluggish. The registration tablets malfunctioned, further delaying the process,” Taher explained, adding, “Despite these setbacks, residents have complied fully with instructions, staying in their homes and waiting for their turn.”

Taher emphasized, “All residents possess valid ID cards and legal documents. We urge the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to intervene immediately, resolve these technical issues, and ensure fair and systematic completion of the census.”

Gypsies in Iraq

Gypsies, with roots in Iraq dating back to the sixth century, have long faced marginalization. In the Kurdistan Region, they identify as Kurds and share a history of persecution, particularly during Saddam Hussein’s Anfal Campaign, which displaced thousands.

Efforts to integrate Gypsies into society include calls for infrastructure improvements, better access to education and healthcare, and ID cards free from ethnic labels.

Census 2024

Iraq’s 2024 population census, launched on November 20, is the first comprehensive survey in decades, aiming to gather accurate demographic data for policy and resource allocation.

The census is expected to document Iraq’s population at around 44.42 million, with projections of reaching 50.06 million by 2029.