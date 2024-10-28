Kurdish delegation arrives in Baghdad to discuss November 20 population census

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad to discuss the upcoming population census scheduled for November 20.

The Kurdistan Planning Ministry stated, "The delegation consists of specialists from the Ministry," noting, "The visit aims to address the population census in Iraq, which will also encompass the provinces of the Kurdistan Region.”

Notably, Iraq's last comprehensive population census was conducted in 1987, involving all provinces, followed by a 1997 census that excluded the Region. Since then, the country has relied on approximate figures from unofficial institutions and research centers, with the Ministry of Planning estimating the population at over 42 million in 2022.