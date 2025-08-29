Camping trips boost tourism boom in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News – Erbil

Camping trips are emerging as a growing form of tourism in the Kurdistan Region, offering travelers the chance to escape crowded buses and hotels for forests, mountains, and nights under the stars.

The trend appeals to young adventurers and families alike, drawn by nature, outdoor activities, and the desire to break routine. Trips typically include hiking, communal cooking, and evening gatherings around campfires.

Although there are no official figures, organizers report rising demand. Kurdistan’s varied terrain has become the main draw, but trips face practical challenges. Campsites must be carefully inspected to ensure safety, and operators still lack formal permits to coordinate with security checkpoints, relying instead on personal arrangements with local authorities.

Moqtedar Saad, a camping enthusiast who founded one of the first companies, launched his business after years of personal experience. He views camping as a chance to reconnect with nature and build self-reliance.

“It requires skills like pitching tents, lighting fires, and cooking outdoors, but it also restores energy and strengthens social ties,” he explained.

Another organizer, Ayat al-Zaidi, recognized as the first Iraqi woman to lead camping tours, traced her passion to her rural childhood. After moving to the city, she sought ways to reconnect with nature and eventually established her company four years ago despite social challenges.

Starting with groups of five to ten people, she now runs trips with more than 50 participants and has organized 150 tours across Erbil, Duhok, al-sulaymaniyah, al-Anbar, Maysan, and Basra. She described nature as “a spiritual awakening” and camping as “therapy for the soul longing for peace.”

Fellow organizer Hussein Hazem emphasized the difference between camping and conventional tourism. While traditional operators focus on hotels and well-known landmarks, camping companies take travelers into nature to share duties such as setting up tents, building fires, and cooking together.

Many participants highlight the sense of freedom and connection that camping offers. For Lama al-Douri, it provides a chance to enjoy the scenery while strengthening social ties. “I feel free when camping, walking in nature, riding horses, and joining campfire evenings,” she explained.

Another traveler, Ruba al-Khafaji, described the trips as a welcome break from routine tours, emphasizing their focus on shared outdoor activities and group participation.

Affordability has also contributed to the growing popularity of camping. While traditional tourism packages in Iraq range from 300,000 to 750,000 dinars ($230–$575), a typical camping trip costs around 150,000 dinars ($115), making it an accessible option for many families and young travelers.