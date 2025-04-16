Sulaimani Forum 2025: President Barzani in Al-Sulaymaniyah to attend 9th edition

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Al-Sulaymaniyah to participate in the ninth edition of the Sulaimani Forum.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the president was welcomed by Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani is scheduled to deliver a speech at the forum, which will be attended by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and senior figures.

About the Forum

The 9th annual Sulaimani Forum, organized by the Institute of Regional and International Studies (IRIS) at the American University of Iraq (AUIS), is the country’s leading policy event, bringing together over 700 policymakers, diplomats, and experts to discuss critical local and regional issues. This year’s talks will focus on shifting global alliances, emerging economic and security challenges, climate change, and Iraq’s upcoming elections.

The event will feature senior officials from Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government, as well as high-level delegations from the US and several countries across the Middle East and Europe.