Sulaimani Forum 2025: Iraq’s al-Sudani in al-Sulaymaniyah for high-profile event

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani arrived in the Kurdish city of al-Sulaymaniyah on Wednesday to attend the ninth edition of the Sulaimani Forum, held at the American University of Iraq.

Al-Sudani is scheduled to deliver a speech during the high-profile event, which brings together political leaders, academics, and international experts to discuss Iraq’s political and economic outlook.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also arrived in al-Sulaymaniyah earlier today and is expected to address the forum.

A government source told Shafaq News that PM al-Sudani’s visit will also include a meeting with Bafel Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). The talks are expected to cover a range of issues, including Baghdad-Erbil relations, internal dynamics within the Kurdistan Region, and broader political and security developments.