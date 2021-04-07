A third university to be opened in Northeastern Syria

Shafaq News / The Executive Council for the Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria issued a decision to open a new university in the city of Raqqa. The Autonomous Administration said “Al-Sharq (The East) University will be open in August, while students will attend in October 2021. The University will include the faculty of Arts, the faculty of Educational Sciences, and the faculty of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, in addition to the Financial and Administration Institute, the information technology Institute and Languages Institute. The university will adopt the LMD system. It is noteworthy that the Al-Sharq University is the third in northeastern Syria, Kobani University was established in 2017, and Rojava University was founded in 2016.

