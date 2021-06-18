US units patrol in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News / U.S. military troops conducted on Friday a patrol from its base in the city of Rmaylan to the northern Dirk of near the Turkish border.

A local source said to Shafaq News Agency four U.S. Ground units were involved in the one-hour patrol around the Northern countryside of Dirk.

He added, "The American soldiers talked with the residents of Kelhi village," adding, "the Americans asked us about our living and economic situation... they took photos with the residents"

Almost daily US patrols are conducted in Dirk, especially south of the city to protect oil fields.

The U.S. military says its presence in Northeastern Syria is to preventing a resurgence of ISIS in Syria.