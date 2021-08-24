YDG-H attacks KDP in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Patriotic Revolutionary Youth Movement (YDG-H), on Tuesday, set fire to headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the city of Amouda, northeastern Syria.

The YDG-H, many of whose members were born in the 1990s, was founded in 2006. The precise nature of its relationship with the PKK leadership is unclear, though there can be no doubting its dedication to the separatist cause.

According to Reuters, YDG-H members say their group has grown rapidly but refuse to give a number. Some of its members described it as “semi-independent” of the PKK leadership, though Ankara refutes this.

Abdul Hakim Bashar, a KDP official posted on Facebook "the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) militias in Qandil set fire to the KDP headquarters, it is their way to receive the US Deputy Envoy to Syria, who will visit the east of the Euphrates next Thursday.”

The Kurdish Leader added that setting fire at this time “gives a clear message to America that your men of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are just pictures and facades, and that the PKK is the party who controls and decides in the east of the Euphrates."

Last Saturday, the Kurdish National Council discussed with the US Deputy Envoy to Syria David Brownstein, in a virtual meeting, ways to resume the Kurdish negotiations.

The Presidency of the Kurdish National Council in Syria said in a statement that the two parties discussed recent developments and violations against the Kurdish National Council and ways to resume negotiations.

An official source in the Kurdish Council told Shafaq News Agency, "The meeting was positive, and we felt the seriousness of the American deputy envoy to push for the resumption of negotiations soon."

An informed source revealed to Shafaq News last week that the resumption of Kurdish negotiations had stumbled due to the absence of the US State Department delegation since the beginning of last June.

since the beginning of this year, a team from the US State Department has been supervising the Kurdish-Kurdish negotiations, headed by the Deputy US Special Envoy for Syria, David Brownstein.

The resumption of negotiations between the Kurdish National Council and the Kurdish National Unity parties in Syria has stalled since the beginning of last February, after many of the headquarters of the Kurdish Council and the parties affiliated with it were attacked last December by the "Revolutionary Youth" group of the Democratic Union Party, According to several statements issued by the Kurdish National Council.

The Kurdish National Council in Syria (16 parties) and the Kurdish National Unity Parties (25 political parties and movements) held negotiations under American auspices and under the supervision of the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi for uniting the ranks of the Kurds in Syria and the participation of the Kurdish Council in the Autonomous Administration.