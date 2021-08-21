the Kurdish-Kurdish negotiations in Northeastern Syria to be resumed under American Auspices

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish National Council discussed, on Saturday, with the US Deputy Envoy to Syria David Brownstein, in a virtual meeting, ways to resume the Kurdish negotiations.

The Presidency of the Kurdish National Council in Syria said in a statement that the two parties discussed recent developments and violations against the Kurdish National Council and ways to resume negotiations.

An official source in the Kurdish Council told Shafaq News Agency, "The meeting was positive, and we felt the seriousness of the American deputy envoy to push for the resumption of negotiations soon."

An informed source revealed to Shafaq News last week that the resumption of Kurdish negotiations had stumbled due to the absence of the US State Department delegation since the beginning of last June.

A team from the US State Department has been supervising the Kurdish-Kurdish negotiations, headed by the Deputy US Special Envoy for Syria, David Brownstein, since the beginning of this year.

The resumption of negotiations between the Kurdish National Council and the Kurdish National Unity parties in Syria has stalled since the beginning of last February, after many of the headquarters of the Kurdish Council and the parties affiliated with it were attacked last December by the "Revolutionary Youth" group of the Democratic Union Party, According to several statements issued by the Kurdish National Council.

The Kurdish National Council in Syria (16 parties) and the Kurdish National Unity Parties (25 political parties and movements) held negotiations under American auspices and under the supervision of the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi for uniting the ranks of the Kurds in Syria and the participation of the Kurdish Council in the Autonomous Administration.