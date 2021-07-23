AANES calls on the Syrian government “to give priority to the national interest”

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria (AANES) called on Friday, the Syrian government “to give priority to the national interest.”

The Autonomous Administration said in a statement, "The Damascus government's accusations about promoting separatist projects are false, far from reality and baseless."

AANES demanded the Damascus government "to give priority to the national interest in Syria and to open up to serious dialogue," while describing the Foreign Ministry's speeches as "traditional."

the Administration stressed the "necessity to be away from the language of betraying and false accusations,” as they contributed in the destruction of Syria," the statement said.

Damascus' statements came after a delegation from the Autonomous Administration and the Syrian Democratic Council met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris last Monday.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published by the official SANA news agency that "the AANES is nothing but projects aimed at weakening Syria in the face of conspiracies and providing free services to the American occupiers, and -directly and indirectly- to the Turkish aggressor."