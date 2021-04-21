Autonomous Administration extends the curfew, offer food baskets to poor

Shafaq News / the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of northeastern Syria extends on Wednesday the curfew to limit the spread of the new Corona virus.

The Executive Council in the Autonomous Administration said in a statement "the total curfew will be imposed in the Jazira and Tabqa regions, while other regions will be under the partial curfew from Wednesday until April 29.

"All border crossings will be closed, with the exception of humanitarian cases, students, and trade movement," it added.

Food shops, hospitals, pharmacies, humanitarian organizations, media professionals, gas stations are exempted of the total curfew while restaurants can only offer takeaway and delivery service.

To follow up the humanitarian situation of poor and most affected families which are banned of movement due to the curfew, the Social Affairs Committee of Dirk council in the far northeastern of Syria began distributing the first batch of food baskets.

A member of the Committee, Milad Lahdou, told Shafaq News Agency, "These baskets are provided to people with low income and daily workers whose works are suspended during the curfew period."